Powerball jackpot rises, again, to $535 million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The jackpot for the multi-state lottery, Powerball, increased on Friday to an estimated $535 million. Taking the cash option (instead of receiving payment in an annuity) brings home $340.1 million.

It is the highest jackpot since the record-setting $1.59 billion jackpot in January 2016.

No winning ticket was drawn Wednesday, but four Rhode Islanders won smaller prizes. The last time someone won the jackpot was June 10, with a California ticket winning $447.8 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Tickets are $2, or $3 with the Power Play multiplier option.

The next drawing will be Saturday night, and will be broadcast during Eyewitness News at 11 on WPRI 12. Winning numbers are also posted at powerball.com.