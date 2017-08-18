Providence museum to host solar eclipse viewing party, glasses included

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will have a host of viewing options for Monday’s rare solar eclipse. For those struggling to find eclipse glasses, certain special viewing parties may be the best option.

The Providence Museum of Natural History is just one of many venues with inexpensive events that offer the specialized eyewear on Monday.

“We have a nice viewpoint so it will be going right overhead,” Natural History Museum Director Renee Gamba said. “We made sure to make sure the trees weren’t in the way or anything like that.”

Eclipse viewers will have to pay $2 to get into the museum or $3 if they want to see a 1 p.m. planetary show. Gamba said visitors will have to be at the museum to get a pair of complimentary eclipse glasses.

While Gamba can’t guarantee that everyone will get a pair of glasses, the museum is also offering other safe viewing options. Viewers could look through solar-filtered binoculars, a sun spotter or a solar telescope at the museum, for instance. Gamba also encouraged families to share eclipse glasses if they start running low.

For those wanting to stay in their own backyards, NASA has described a way to create your own solar eclipse glasses. In addition, NASA will also be offering a real-time live stream of the solar eclipse.

Monday’s partial eclipse starts at 1:28 p.m., peaks at 2:47 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.