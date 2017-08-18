Rhode Island native assumes command of Naval Station Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A U.S. Navy captain and Rhode Island native is now in command of Naval Station Newport.

Capt. Ian Johnson, a native of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, assumed command from Capt. Dennis Boyer in a ceremony Friday.

Longtime staff at the station could not recall ever having a commanding officer from Rhode Island.

Johnson spoke at the ceremony about the rich history of the Navy in Newport. He says it’s a special day because he’s assuming command and coming home.

Boyer led the installation since September 2014. He oversaw many facility improvements and led a team of hundreds who provided housing, security and other services.

The station provides facilities and infrastructure support for 50 tenant commands located there.

Johnson, a submarine officer, commanded the USS Connecticut from 2011 to 2014.