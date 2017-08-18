Taunton man killed in Norton crash

NORTON, Mass (WPRI) — A Taunton man has died after crashing into a utility pole in Norton.

This happened on John Scott Boulevard around 11:15 Thursday night.

The Sun Chronicle reports the vehicle rolled over and burst into flames after hitting the pole.

The Norton Fire Department says the victim was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

