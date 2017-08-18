Teen found shot in Central Falls; police investigating

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a teenager was found suffering from an apparent gunshot would in Central Falls.

According to Central Falls Police Chief James Mendonca, the 17-year-old was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with a reported gunshot wound to the abdomen. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

The teen was found just before 3 p.m. Friday in the area of 74 Sumner Street, but he told police he was not shot at that location, Mendonca said.

Detectives are now investigating where the shooting actually took place.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering information. This story will be updated with the latest, and we’ll have more starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.