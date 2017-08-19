Council to take unusual vote on interim Fire Chief Saturday

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A special town council meeting in East Greenwich to appoint a new interim fire chief is scheduled for Saturday morning.

The East Greenwich News reports, Fire Chief Russell McGillivray went on a two-week medical leave which started last week, and that the chief also took a one-week vacation earlier this month.

During that time, EG News reports McGillivray appointed Captain Thomas Mears to lead the department.

Eyewitness News will update this story after the East Greenwich town council votes on a new interim fire chief.