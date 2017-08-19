Patriots return to Super Bowl LI site for exhibition with Texans

HOUSTON (WPRI) — About six months after the New England Patriots completed the most improbably comeback in Super Bowl history, the team will be back on that field Saturday night as they prepare to defend their title.
The Patriots will take on the Houston Texans in their second preseason exhibition of 2017.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will air on our sister station myRITV.
Tom Brady is expected to play but one of his favorite targets, TE Rob Gronkowski, is not.
A reported hamstring injury will keep newly acquired RB Mike Gillislee on the sideline, where he’ll be joined by LB Dont’a Hightower and LT Nate Solder, among others.
The two teams held joint practices this week leading up to Saturday night’s game.
The Patriots were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-24 in their first preseason game last week.
After their matchup with the Texans, the Patriots will take on the Lions in Detroit before wrapping up the preseason at home against the New York Giants.