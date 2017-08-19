Rhode Islanders travel to Boston to take part in counterprotest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tens of thousands of people descended upon Boston Saturday to protest a planned “free speech rally,” and among them were a number of Rhode Islanders who sought to exercise their rights.
In the wake of the race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, a small group of conservatives planned to deliver a series of speeches at the Boston Common. But as many as 40,000 people marched through the city to the downtown park, chanting anti-Nazi sentiments amid fears that white supremacist groups would show up.
“I never seen nothing like that in a long time,” said Gary Dantzler of the Rhode Island chapter of Black Lives Matter.
Dantzler told Eyewitness News he made the trip north with a group of about 150 people, hoping to show the organizers of the rally – which was billed as a gathering for conservatives and traditionalists – that any displays of hate wouldn’t be tolerated.
“They heard our voices,” Dantzler added. “It was loud and clear.”
The massive response to the free speech rally prompted organizers to cut the event short, leaving a sea of counter-protesters in downtown Boston.
At one point, members of the group set fire to a Confederate flag.
“I smelled smoke and I saw everyone was just screaming so I just kind of followed,” Maja Giguere of Smithfield recalled. “Everyone was just so angry because of everything that’s been going on… I think burning the flag was very therapeutic.”
There were scuffles between counter-protesters and police, which resulted in 27 arrests, according to Boston police. But attendees who spoke to Eyewitness News said it was a peaceful and positive experience overall.
“I felt so comfortable and free walking around the Commons,” Kimberly Gomes of North Providence said.
“It was healthy and kind and conscientious,” James Kane of West Warwick added. “And people were just wonderful to be around.”
“We were worried that we would have to confront a large population of white supremacists but instead we were surrounded by just this incredible variety of people,” said Casey Seymour Kim of Cranston.
Seymour Kim said there was a significant Rhode Island presence at the demonstration. She and others said they where heartened by those standing up for what they believe in and pushing back against hate.
“We outnumber them,” Kane said. “We just have to make sure our voices are heard.”