1,000 trees to be given away to Rhode Island homeowners

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State environmental officials are once again working with the Arbor Day Foundation to give away 1,000 trees this spring to help homeowners conserve energy, reduce utility costs and beautify their neighborhoods.

The state Department of Environmental Management says a single mature tree can save $30 annually in heating and cooling costs when planted properly.

Online registration for the popular Energy-Saving Trees Program opens Monday and is required.

The trees are four feet to six feet tall and will be distributed in three-gallon containers.

Homeowners will receive planting and care instructions and guidance to maximize energy savings.

DEM has scheduled pick-up events in Bristol, Saunderstown and Providence in September and in Johnston in October.

The Rhode Island Tree Council and Rhode Island Nursery and Landscape Association help with the program.