Divers to examine mysterious circular object at Westerly beach

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Divers are expected to examine a mysterious object with steel legs that has puzzled onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.

East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann says divers will go underwater to get a closer look at the metal object. Crews hope to pull it out around the end of next week.

The circular object located about 10 feet (3 meters) off shore at low tide has puzzled beachgoers. It has eight stainless steel legs and is capped with concrete.

Plans to uproot the object were canceled last week.

Brockmann says the best tip he’s received on the object came from University of Rhode Island oceanographers who say it could be part of a device used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor currents and sediment flow.