REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Firefighters are on the scene of a reported explosion in a home in Rehoboth.

It happened at about 10:20 Sunday morning at a home at 257 Anawan Street.

Firefighters have not yet confirmed any details but Eyewitness News cameras saw the home’s windows blown out and smoke wafting from the building, but no obvious signs of a fire from the outside.

Anawan St in Rehoboth is closed. House smoking, windows blown out. Fire crews still working inside. pic.twitter.com/02ZtaHIN0v — Brian Yocono (@BrianYocono) August 20, 2017

No visible flames from the road but smoke continues coming from the back side of the house. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/8wDJmQciPz — Brian Yocono (@BrianYocono) August 20, 2017