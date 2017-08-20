Man charged after several car breakins in Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) – A 20-year-old man is facing several charges after a string of car breakins.

Mattapoisett police said that they received several reports of car breakins in the Brandt Island and Harbor Beach area, where several items including credit cards and laptop computers were stolen.

The suspect used those stolen credit cards to buy several Playstation 4 video game consoles from a Walmart in Fall River, and tried but failed to make another purchase at the Walmart in Dartmouth.

Dartmouth police alerted Mattapoisett police that they found those Playstations listed for sale on an app called “Letgo” and detectives from both departments arranged to meet the seller. A detective posing as the buyer met the suspect the next day and arrested him; police confirmed the Playstations were those purchased with the stolen cards and found several of the other items taken from the cars in his possession.

Police charged 20-year-old Omot Okori of Fall River with breaking an entering into a vehicle with intent to commit a felony, larceny of credit cards, and larceny of $250. Further charges could be filed as their investigation continues.

Mattapoisett poice reminded residents to lock their cars and not to leave any valuables inside them.