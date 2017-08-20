New North Prov. police chief to be sworn in Tuesday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Retired State Police Major David Tikoian will be sworn in as the new chief of the North Providence Police Department on Tuesday.

The ceremony is set for 6 p.m. in the North Providence High School auditorium.

Mayor Charles Lombardi named Tikoian as the town’s new chief on August 4, replacing Acting Chief Charles Davey, a Captain who ran the department while Interim Chief Christopher Pelagio was suspended.

Lombardi suspended Pelagio indefinitely in late July but declined to elaborate on the decision, citing the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights. He did say that it was not the result of a criminal situation.

Pelagio was involved in an altercation with a Cranston police officer at a memorial service this year; an internal investigation report from the Cranston Police Department revealed that there was bad blood between the two men going back 20 years, allegedly stemming from a dispute over a woman.

Tikoian, 49, attained the rank of Major with the Rhode Island State Police before retiring from the force and going to work with the Providence Water Supply Board. He made headlines in late 2015 when he found a binder containing $4,000 in the middle of a street in Providence and turned it in to Providence police. They tracked down the Connecticut contractor the money belonged to, who said he’d accidentally left it on top of his truck and it fell off when he started driving.