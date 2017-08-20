Rhode Island is checking water for chemical contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has begun checking water systems for chemicals that have contaminated water at sites nationwide.

Perfluorinated chemicals have been linked to cancer and other illnesses but currently aren’t federally regulated in drinking water. Water has been contaminated near sites of industrial facilities and U.S. military bases.

The state Department of Health and Brown University are partnering to check more than 30 water systems across Rhode Island for these chemicals.

The sampling began Wednesday and continues through at least September.

Health officials say there are a lot of old manufacturing sites in Rhode Island and factories have been connected to contamination in other states.

These tests are focused on water systems serving fewer than 10,000 people. Brown is collecting the samples. The state will oversee the analysis.