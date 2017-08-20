Route 177 flea market to hold grand re-opening Sunday

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tiverton flea market that was heavily damaged in a four-alarm fire back in 2014 is holding a grand re-opening ceremony Sunday.

The Route 177 Flea Market at 1560 Bulgamarsh Road has been partially open for some time, but the final section of the building will be re-opened. On the market’s Facebook page, the owners report that 20 new vendors are there and open for business.

The January 2014 fire took more than an hour to contain but was not thought to be suspicious.

Owners told Eyewitness News that it was one of the oldest flea markets in the country.

Sunday’s event runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes face painting and free clamcakes and chowder.