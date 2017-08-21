Body found in Brickyard Pond

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A body was discovered in Barrington’s Brickyard Pond Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called after receiving a report about personal items found by the shore around 10 a.m.

As the pond was searched, police said local fishermen reported seeing what appeared to be a body in the water.

Once recovered from the water, the victim was declared dead on scene. Police believe the body was in the water for at least 24 hours before being discovered.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.