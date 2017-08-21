Chemical spill at Woonsocket mill sends 3 to hospital

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three first responders were taken to the hospital Monday amid an active hazmat situation in Woonsocket.

According to officials on scene, crews responded at about 7 p.m. to the report of a fire at a mill building on Privilege Street. Upon arrival, they encountered chemicals that looked like that were purposely spilled over.

Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Oakland said there is no danger to the public.

Once the building is deemed safe, investigators will work to identify the chemicals.

