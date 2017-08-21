Cicilline, Langevin want to formally censure Trump

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s two Democratic congressmen have co-sponsored a resolution to formally censure President Trump for his comments about the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin were among 79 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives who signed onto the resolution, introduced Friday by Democratic Congressman Jerrold Nadler of New York.

The resolution — which would serve as an official rebuke but would have no direct policy effect — would “censure and condemn President Donald Trump for his inadequate response to the violence in Charlottesville,” according to the bill text. It singles out Trump’s comments attributing the incidents there to people on “many sides” and “both sides.”

Trump’s defenders have cited reports that some of the protestors who showed up to counter white supremacists and others at the so-called “Unite the Right” rally were engaged in violence. Others, including some Republicans, have criticized the president for suggesting a moral equivalency between the two sides.

The text of the resolution also urges Trump to fire advisors “with ties to white supremacist movements,” singling out aides Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka. Bannon stepped down Friday, the same day the bill was introduced.

No Republicans have signed on as co-sponsors of the censure resolution, according to Nadler’s website.

Congress considered censuring President Bill Clinton in 1998 over his actions in the Monica Lewinsky scandal, but the vote failed.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook