Congressman Jim Langevin breaks barriers on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Life on Capitol Hill can be challenging for any politician, but especially for U.S. Congressman Jim Langevin.

An inspiration to many, he was the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress.

After representing Rhode Island for 17 years, Langevin says some things have changed for the better.

“The capitol complex has come a long way towards being more accessible,” he said. “There’s still a little more work to do here and there. I like to think that those things are more minor than the norm. Physically, I’m able to get to any place I need to get to. A lot of barriers have been brought down for me.”

Right now, Langevin says he worries more about the political barriers on Capitol Hill.

“It does frustrate me a lot of times that there’s not enough bipartisan agreement or forward momentum in tackling some of the most pressing public policy problems that our country is facing today,” Langevin added.

The politician cites his friendship with Pennsylvania Republican Glenn Thompson, saying bipartisanship starts with us as individuals on every major issue, whether its national security, cybersecurity or education.

Langevin says he plans to serve for as long as the voters want him.