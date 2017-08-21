Gas prices fall 3 cents in RI, a nickel in Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As summer winds down, gas prices are falling in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast said Monday that its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.33 per gallon in the Ocean State. That’s down 3 cents from last week’s survey but is 18 cents higher than a year ago at this time when the average price was $2.15 per gallon.

The current Rhode Island price is the same as the U.S. average.

Across the border in Massachusetts, gasoline is also getting a bit cheaper to come by as summer winds down.

AAA Northeast said its latest weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.24 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week’s survey.

Massachusetts is 9 cents below the U.S. average price of $2.33 per gallon.

A year ago at this time, the average price was $2.07 in the Bay State.