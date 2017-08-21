In the Kitchen: Caprese Burger

Thanks to Go Providence, Pietro Verte from Stout Irish Sports Pub stopped by “The Rhode Show” Kitchen on Monday morning, to make a Caprese Burger, a healthy alternative to the traditional burger.

Ingredients:

Eggplant Slices

Almond Meal

Salt & Pepper

Granulated Garlic

Egg Wash

Organic Non-GMO ground beef

Arugula

Balsamic Glaze (cooked with honey inside of sugar)

Tomato Slices

Fresh Mozzarella Slices

Olive Oil

Method:

1. Season almond meal with sat, pepper, and granulated garlic and set aside. Whisk egg in bowl and set aside.

2. Slices eggplant in ½ inch slices.

3. Dip slices of eggplant in egg and then almond meal.

4. Place breaded eggplant onto sheet tray and place in 375 degree oven until crispy.

5. Season ground beef with granulated garlic, salt, and pepper.

6. Grill to desired temperature. Set aside to rest.

7. Dress a handful of arugula with olive oil, salt and pepper.

8. Stack your burger with finished ingredients.

9. Eggplant Slice, Tomato Slice, Burger, Mozzarella Slice, Sliced Tomato, eggplant slice. Top with arugula.

10. Drizzled burger with homemade balsamic glaze.

Stout Irish Sports Pub is about to celebrate its grand opening on September 29.

The restaurant will be available for semi-private and private parties.

Interested in a hosting a private event?

Please contact our Special Events Manager Arolin Hughes. Her contact telephone number is 401-480-2096 and her email address is arolin@stoutri.com.

