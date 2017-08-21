In wake of attacks, URI women’s baskeball team skipping trip to Barcelona

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team were set to take off Friday for a trip to Barcelona and Lisbon. However, due to the recent terrorist attacks in Spain, school officials decided to postpone the trip.

Thirteen people were killed and dozens more hurt last Thursday after a van barreled through Barcelona’s crowded Las Ramblas promenade. Investigators said another victim was stabbed to death when one of the suspects was making his getaway. Another pedestrian was killed in nearby Cambrils the following day in second van attack. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for both attacks.

“First off let me say that our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the attacks that took place on Thursday, August 17,” Rhode Island Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn said. “After speaking to our players and coaches, it was determined that it is in the best interest of all members of the URI Women’s Basketball program that we postpone our foreign trip for one year.

“Our players’ apprehensions far outweighed what we believe could have been a valuable cultural and team-building experience. We are excited about making this trip available next summer to all current members of our team who all will still be eligible to participate,” said Bjorn.

The school said the team hopes to reschedule the trip for the summer of 2018-19.