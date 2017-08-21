Lincoln High School coach charged with embezzlement

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – A Lincoln High School teacher and baseball coach has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from fundraising efforts for the team.

A State Police spokesperson said that school officials alerted the Financial Crimes Unit to missing money from the baseball team’s fundraising program in June. Troopers found that the team had entered into an agreement with a third party, Adrenaline Fundraising, to sell discount cards.

Players would sell the cards for $20 each and the coach, 32-year-old Andrew Hallam of Warwick, would collect all the money raised. The money was split 50/50 with Adrenaline Fundraising and the unsold cards were returned to the company.

As investigators reviewed the financial records for the program from 2014, 2015 and 2016, they found that there was a discrepancy of $8,440 that was raised and never deposited in the bank. As a result, detectives charged Hallam with embezzlement.

State Police said Hallam will be arraigned this morning in Third Division District Court in Warwick. According to the High School’s website, he is also an English teacher there.