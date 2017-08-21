Meals on Wheels of RI discontinues weekend delivery service

(WPRI) – On Monday, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island announced they no longer have the funding to continue delivering meals on weekend days.

The organization says it’s reducing costs on weekends so it can continue its weekday meal services in the community.

As we’ve previously reported, Meals on Wheels of RI launched its weekend meal delivery program last year.

Roughly half of their customers use the weekend service, which is scheduled to end on September 1st.

“It was our hope and our plan that we would be able to find some alternate funding sources to help sustain that program and unfortunately those additional funds just have not materialized to sustain the program with the level of popularity that it had,” said Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island Executive Director Heather Amaral.

Amaral says the organization delivered 300,000 meals in Rhode Island last year.