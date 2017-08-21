Three charged after melee in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – Three people are facing charges after a large fight Saturday night in Cumberland.

Deputy Police Chief Douglas Ciullo said that officers responded to 20 Woodward Street at about 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a large disturbance. Officers found crowd of people in the road and on the sidewalks, about 15-20 of whom were “actively fighting.”

Officers requested additional help from Central Falls and Lincoln Police, and when they were able to get things under control they made three arrests.

Ivan Espada, 25, of 2187 Diamond Hill Road in Woonsocket, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old male juvenile with a pocketknife.

Angel Bermudez, 19, of 20 Woodward Street, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for threatening several people with a knife.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The stabbing victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment and was released within a few hours, Ciullo said.

The melee was sparked by some kind of dispute between neighbors, but police did not elaborate.

According to court records, Espada and Bermudez went before a justice of the peace over the weekend. Ciullo said that both men were expected to be arraigned in District Court in Providence sometime Monday.