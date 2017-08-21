Watch NASA’s real-time live stream of the solar eclipse

People across America will be looking to the sky today for the total solar eclipse.
Here in Southern New England we’ll only have a partial view of the rare celestial event but thanks to NASA, you can follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.
