Woman hit crossing East Providence street; police seek SUV

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to track down a vehicle after a woman was struck Monday night in East Providence.

The woman was crossing Newport Avenue at about 8 p.m. when she was hit by a red SUV, which then took off, according to police.

Lt. Raymond Blinn said the victim suffered serious injuries.

A portion of the roadway remains closed as police process the scene. Officers were seen drawing chalk lines around what appeared to be flip flops and a water bottle in the road.

