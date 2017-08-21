WPRI weather intern heads south for true eclipse experience

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England on Monday was treated to a partial eclipse of the sun but many people hit the road to witness the event in all its glory.

Among them was Pinpoint Weather intern Sarah Levesque.

Levesque, of North Smithfield, reached her destination of Russellville, Kentucky Monday morning and set up camp with a number of other spectators.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian speaks to Levesque about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.