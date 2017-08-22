Bishop Hendricken, former teacher square off in termination dispute

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A recently terminated Bishop Hendricken High School teacher claims he was fired for blowing the whistle on another teacher, but the school insists their former employee’s allegations are unsubstantiated.

David Marsocci told Target 12 off camera he went to school administrators three years ago, telling them about what he claimed were another teacher’s inappropriate emails on a school computer and on school time.

Marsocci, who taught at the school for 23 years, said students had access to the computer in question.

According to a statement from Bishop Hendricken, “investigations have found these claims to be wholly without merit and never involved current or former students.”

Marsocci said when nothing was done about his allegations he put up a webpage, with password protected tabs, to inform parents about his allegations.

In one of a handful of posts that can be seen publicly, Marsocci accused the school administration of having full knowledge of several on-campus incidents involving the faculty member in question.

Marsocci was terminated in May, but is now disputing that the decision is legal before the Department of Labor and Training Board of Review. The board will decide whether or not Marsocci receives unemployment benefits from the school.

In its statement, Bishop Hendricken said, “we have serious reasons to believe that the supposed evidence” has been completely fabricated by Marsocci. The statement goes on to say Marsocci wanted to “advance his smear campaign” against the school.

Any decision from the first hearing can be appealed to a second DLT hearing by either side, and could then be appealed in district court.

Marsocci’s attorney Robert Savage would not comment on whether or not a civil lawsuit is planned.

A DLT official said the process could take several months to run its course, with the decision from the initial hearing expected in about two weeks.

