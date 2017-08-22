Former correctional officer acquitted in Swansea killing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A former correctional officer was acquitted Tuesday of a manslaughter charge in the 2014 death of a Swansea woman.

A jury found Timothy Levesque not guilty in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Melissa White, according to Bristol County District Attorney’s office spokesman Gregg Miliote.

In response to the acquittal, Miliote said, “As always, we respect the jury’s verdict.”

Levesque, 58, contended he shot White in self-defense after she lunged at him with a crowbar. During the trial, his attorneys said she and two men showed up at his house to confront one of his sons.

State prosecutors had claimed Levesque planted the crowbar at the scene after the shooting.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Levesque’s defense attorney for comment and is awaiting a response.