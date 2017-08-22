Frank Montanaro Sr., longtime labor leader, dies at 82

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Frank Montanaro Sr., a beloved labor leader and Rhode Island Democratic National Committeeman, has died at age 82.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello announced Montanaro’s death on Tuesday.

Montanaro became active in unions while serving as a firefighter. He was the president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO for 19 years. George Nee took over in 2009 after Montanaro Sr. decided not to run for re-election.

Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara says Montanaro was the “first-ever member of Rhode Island’s Electoral College.”

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says he was a “fierce advocate for working families.” Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called him a “local and national labor leader.”

Montanaro Sr. is survived by his wife, three daughters and son Frank Montanaro Jr., a General Assembly staffer.

More reaction to Montanaro’s passing:

Governor Gina M. Raimondo:

“Andy and I send our thoughts and prayers to Frank’s family. Frank was a giant in Rhode Island and a fierce advocate for working families. His service as a firefighter, President of the AFL-CIO and party leader will leave a lasting impression on the state he loved.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse:

“A great Rhode Islander, a local and national labor leader, and a man beloved by friends and firefighters everywhere, Frank Montanaro, has passed away. He was a loyal and unwavering friend, and a firm and principled adversary. My condolences go to his dear family and his many friends.”

U.S. Senator Jack Reed:

“I am deeply saddened by Frank’s passing, but grateful for his many years of friendship, support, and counsel. “He was a powerful, passionate advocate for working men and women. “Frank was a man of action. His service as a firefighter, labor leader, and advocate for the interests of workers made a tremendous impact on Rhode Island. “We send our deepest condolences to the entire Montanaro family.”

U.S. Congressman David N. Cicilline:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Frank Montanaro Sr. Throughout his many years of public service and advocacy, Frank dedicated his life to advancing the cause of working people in our state. He never stopped fighting for hard-working Rhode Islanders, and he leaves behind an enormous legacy.” “My thoughts are with the entire Montanaro family during this difficult time.”

Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello:

“Mr. Montanaro was a friend and a well-respected member of our community. He had a long and distinguished career of fighting for workers’ rights. Frank was a true firefighter – he cared about people, protected them, and worked to help them better support their families. His passing creates a loss for so many people who loved him and relied upon him. He will be sorely missed in Cranston and throughout our state.”

State Democratic Party Chair Joseph M. McNamara:

“It is with profound sadness that I learned today of the passing of Frank J. Montanaro, Sr., renowned labor and political leader and Rhode Island’s proud Democratic National Committeeman.” “Frank was a man of incredible spirit and humor, and his passion for service was matched by his dedication as a former firefighter, a local and national union leader, a devoted Democrat, and a first-ever member of Rhode Island’s Electoral College. What he gave to our unions and our union workers, to this party, and to public service will be long remembered and greatly missed. “We extend our prayers and deepest sympathy to his widow, Madeline, son Frank Jr., his three daughters, and their families, during this most difficult time.”