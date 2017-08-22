In the Kitchen: Lobster Salad

Discover Newport brings us a new restaurant today, Scarpetta. Headed up by Executive Chef Jorge Espinoza, Scarpetta is a part of the new Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Goat Island in Newport. In the Rhode Show kitchen, he is showing us how to make Lobster Salad.

Ingredients:

A 1.5 lb lobster

1 tsp Chili oil

1 tsp Dry Tarragan powder

Sea salt to taste

For the garnish:

4 tablespoons of cooked favas

4 tablespoons of cooked peas

4 charred asparagus

4 oz micro mache

Handful of fried Maitake mushrooms

For the vinaigrette:

2 tbsp dijon mustard

1 cup red wine vinegar

4 cup blender oil

Salt to taste

Directions:

Cook lobster tail for 4 minutes and claws for 6 minutes.

Take the meat out of the shell and cut it to bite sized pieces.

Marinate with chili oil, tarragan powder and sea salt. Set apart.

Lightly marinate the favas and peas with the vinaigrette.

