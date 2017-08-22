In the Kitchen: Lobster Salad

Discover Newport brings us a new restaurant today, Scarpetta. Headed up by Executive Chef Jorge Espinoza, Scarpetta is a part of the new Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Goat Island in Newport. In the Rhode Show kitchen, he is showing us how to make Lobster Salad.
Ingredients:
- A 1.5 lb lobster
- 1 tsp Chili oil
- 1 tsp Dry Tarragan powder
- Sea salt to taste
For the garnish:
- 4 tablespoons of cooked favas
- 4 tablespoons of cooked peas
- 4 charred asparagus
- 4 oz micro mache
- Handful of fried Maitake mushrooms
For the vinaigrette:
- 2 tbsp dijon mustard
- 1 cup red wine vinegar
- 4 cup blender oil
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Cook lobster tail for 4 minutes and claws for 6 minutes.
- Take the meat out of the shell and cut it to bite sized pieces.
- Marinate with chili oil, tarragan powder and sea salt. Set apart.
- Lightly marinate the favas and peas with the vinaigrette.
