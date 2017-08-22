In the Kitchen: Lobster Salad

Discover Newport brings us a new restaurant today, Scarpetta.  Headed up by Executive Chef Jorge Espinoza, Scarpetta is a part of the new Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Goat Island in Newport.  In the Rhode Show kitchen, he is showing us how to make Lobster Salad.

Ingredients:

  • A 1.5 lb lobster
  • 1 tsp Chili oil
  • 1 tsp Dry Tarragan powder
  • Sea salt to taste

   For the garnish:

  • 4 tablespoons of cooked favas
  • 4 tablespoons of cooked peas
  • 4 charred asparagus
  • 4 oz micro mache
  • Handful of fried Maitake mushrooms

   For the vinaigrette:

  • 2 tbsp dijon mustard
  • 1 cup red wine vinegar
  • 4 cup blender oil
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  • Cook lobster tail for 4 minutes and claws for 6 minutes.
  • Take the meat out of the shell and cut it to bite sized pieces.
  • Marinate with chili oil, tarragan powder and sea salt. Set apart.
  • Lightly marinate the favas and peas with the vinaigrette.

