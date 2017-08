WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A morning flight out of T.F. Green Airport didn’t go as smoothly as dozens of passengers aboard an American Airlines plane might have hoped.

Shortly after taking off for Washington, DC, Flight 5025 had to return to Green around 6:30 a.m. “due to a mechanical issue,” American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller said.

Miller said the plane landed without incident and the 43 passengers would be placed on other flights to DC.

A maintenance team is inspecting the plane, Miller said.