New RI budget means reduced car tax bill for Warwick residents

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Relief is on the way for car owners in Warwick, Mayor Scott Avedisian confirmed Tuesday.

Rhode Island’s new state budget calls for reduced car taxes as part of a six-year phaseout. Warwick, which had waited to send its car tax bills until after the budget resolution, said this year’s bills have now been sent.

“While the tax rate in Warwick is relatively low, especially for a large city, the car tax has been deemed the most hated tax, so any relief that is given will work to quell some of the disdain for this tax type,” Avedisian said.

Eyewitness News has contacted the mayor’s office to find out what the new tax rate is and will update this post once we find out.

According to Avedisian, residents have until Sept. 30 to pay the first installment of the tax before interest will be charged.

According to Avedisian, Warwick residents can now pay their bill online or at the Tax Collector’s Office, located at 3275 Post Road. Residents with questions are encouraged to call (401) 738-2005.