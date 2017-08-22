Voters in District 13 head to polls for special election

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Voters are heading to the polls to decide who will fill a seat left vacant by retired Rhode Island Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed.

Residents in Newport and Jamestown are casting their ballots Tuesday to pick a new state senator for District 13.

The four candidates are Democrat Dawn Euer, Green Party candidate Gregory Larson, independent Kimberly Ripoli and Republican Michael Smith, who has the support of Newport Mayor Harry Winthrop.

Paiva Weed, a Democrat, represented the district for more than 20 years. She stepped down in March to become head of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

The Newport Daily News reports that the winner of Tuesday’s special election will take the seat in September, when the Legislature convenes to finish its session.