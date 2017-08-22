North Providence swears in 1st permanent police chief since ’11

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A retired major with the Rhode Island State Police was sworn in Tuesday as the town of North Providence’s new chief of police.

In a ceremony at North Providence High School, Mayor Charles Lombardi said he’s confident David Tikoian will lead the department with “honesty, integrity and responsibility.”

“My top priority is to focus on the men and women of the North Providence Police Department and give them the leadership that they deserve,” Tikoian said earlier this month, after he was announced by Lombardi as the new chief.

It marks the first time the town has had a permanent police chief in six years, after the last permanent Chief John Whiting was arrested back in 2011. Since then, the department has been led by three different acting chiefs.

Tikoian, 49, replaces acting Chief Charles Davey, a captain who ran the department after interim Chief Christopher Pelagio was suspended indefinitely last month. Lombardi couldn’t offer details on the decision to suspend Pelagio, citing his protection under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Pelagio’s three-year reign was plagued by controversy after the police union voted no confidence in his leadership and the town’s highest ranking female officer lodged a sexual harassment suit against him and other high-ranking members of the department.

As first reported by Target 12 in July, Cranston police revealed the results of an internal investigation they said shows Pelagio was the aggressor in a confrontation between him and a Cranston police officer. The investigation report showed there was bad blood between the two men going back 20 years, allegedly stemming from a dispute over a woman.

“The time has come for us to turn the page and move on,” Lombardi said during his Aug. 4 announcement.

Tikoian attained the rank of major with the Rhode Island State Police before retiring from the force and going to work with the Providence Water Supply Board. He made headlines in late 2015 when he found a binder containing $4,000 in the middle of a street in Providence and turned it in to city police. They tracked down the Connecticut contractor the money belonged to, who said he’d accidentally left it on top of his truck and it fell off when he started driving.

In a statement Tuesday night, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said:

“I extend my sincerest congratulations to David Tikoian on his swearing-in as Chief of the North Providence Police Department. Chief Tikoian is an individual of great integrity, humility, and principle, and I have every confidence he will bring those same qualities to the North Providence Police Department. I look forward to working with him in his new capacity.”