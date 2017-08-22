Pic of the Day: August 22, 2017

The Pic of the Day for August 22, 2017 was submitted by Kat Tasca of Somerset. It shows a view of Monday’s solar eclipse.
Kat has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
To see more photos of the eclipse, check out our Historic Eclipse Southern New England gallery.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.