Police: accused stalker’s SUV looked like real police cruiser

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Berkley man accused of stalking a woman went to extreme lengths to impersonate a police officer, according to Taunton police.

Police said they arrested 46-year-old Kevin Cook at a Starbucks on Depot Drive Monday, after a woman came to police headquarters and claimed Cook had been following her for months.

Police said Cook showed the woman a phony badge, and outfitted his black Ford Explorer to look like a police cruiser, complete with flashing lights, several antennas, and a push bar on the front

According to police, the woman said she first ran into Cook at the Starbucks inside the Target on Depot Drive a few months ago. Following that encounter, the woman claimed Cook was at the Target Starbucks every time she was there, even though she went on different days and at different times. When she jokingly told him she may have to call the police because he was stalking her, she said the man showed her a police badge. She said that put her at ease, believing he was an officer.

However, police said the woman began to feel uncomfortable with the man’s ongoing coincidental appearances. She claimed he parked his SUV near her car each time, and started making sexual comments when he tried to talk to her.

Police said she decided to start going to a different Starbucks down the road, but became alarmed when Cook started showing up there as well. Police said the staff at Starbucks referred to him as “Kevin the cop.” The woman took pictures of Cook’s Ford Explorer while it was in the Starbucks parking lot Monday, and brought them to the police station.

Police said Cook’s SUV was still in the parking lot with the engine running when officers arrived. According to police, one of the responding officers said in his report that Cook’s Ford Explorer looked just like an official police vehicle, with only the license plate indicating it was not authentic.

Along with flashing lights, antennas, tinted windows, and a sticker that read “police interceptor” on the outside, officers said the inside of the SUV was also set up like a police cruiser. According to police, Cook had a cage separating the front and back seats, and a center console with two-way radios tuned to police and fire frequencies. Civilians are banned under federal law from having two-way police and fire radios.

Police said officers found several other pieces of police-style equipment in Cook’s SUV, including handcuffs, a tough book laptop computer, and several flashlights.

Cook is charged with criminal harassment, impersonating a police officer, possession of burglary tools, and disturbing the peace. Police said he is also charged with several motor vehicle violations.

