Police ID pedestrian struck in deadly East Providence hit-and-run

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have now identified the suspect and the victim in Monday night’s crash on Newport Avenue.

According to East Providence police, Maria Raposo, 46, was struck around 8 p.m. by a red SUV and pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Lt. Raymond Blinn said Raposo was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

Earlier Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Paul Newman, 53, of Jacksonville, Florida. Newman later turned himself into police and has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.

Sherrie Tavares, a witness at a nearby gas station, said she saw multiple people try to help Raposo following the crash.

“When I got here there was a woman laying on the floor and there was a bunch of people like from the houses, cars that parked and pulled over and got out of the car and they were around her seeing if they could help her,” Tavares said. “But she wasn’t moving at all.”