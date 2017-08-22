Police: Westerly school employee misappropriated $8K into personal account

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran employee of the Westerly School Department could be facing up to 20 years in prison.

Police said Lisa Guarnieri, 52, deposited thousands of dollars worth of checks—which were intended for the town of Westerly—into her personal bank account. Following an investigation, Guarnieri turned herself in to police Tuesday. She faces eight counts of unlawful appropriation, six of which are felonies.

Police said each of the instances of misappropriation occurred within one year of each other.

Guarnieri was arraigned Tuesday and released on $5,000 personal recognizance. According to police, she worked for the Westerly School Department for about 13 years and was entrusted with receiving payments intended for the Westerly School Department.

Police said a felony charge of unlawful appropriation carries a fine of up to $50,000, or more, and up to 20 years in prison.