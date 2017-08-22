Prosecutors: Mass. terror suspect sought to ‘neutralize’ those planning to testify

BOSTON (WPRI) — As a Massachusetts terror suspect gets ready for his trial this fall, court documents reveal David Wright has allegedly been plotting behind bars.

Nicholas Rovinski, 25, of Warwick, pleaded guilty in September to conspiring to help the Islamic State. His suspected co-conspirator, Wright, 27, is still awaiting trial. Jury selection for the Everett, Massachusetts man’s trial is set to begin in September.

Prosecutors say Wright and Rovinski met on Facebook. In 2015, the pair was charged with plotting to kill people in the United States on behalf if ISIS, including a conspiracy to behead a New York blogger.

As Wright’s trial approaches, Eyewitness News obtained court documents, which detail what the terror suspect has been up to during his time at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility.

The documents reveal the FBI used a confidential source to help crack the case in 2015, and the unnamed source is set to testify against Wright at trial. The government has asked a judge to protect the source’s identity.

Prosecutors state that over the past six months, Wright has requested the assistance of a fellow inmate to “neutralize” the FBI’s source, as well as Rovinski, so they cannot testify against him.

The documents also say Wright told his fellow prisoner that neither Rovinski nor his family were “safe.”

Investigators say Wright asked for help to locate the confidential source’s family in Yemen. Prosecutors indicate that may be to provide the source’s information to others, who could possibly harm or intimidate the source’s family.

Rovinski is scheduled to be sentenced in October. Under his plea agreement, he could serve at least 15 years in prison, if not more.