Providence principal charged with failing to report alleged child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The principal at Harry Kizirian Elementary School was charged Tuesday with failing to contact the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families after learning that a child at the school had accused a physical education teacher of touching her inappropriately.

Violet LeMar turned herself in to Providence Police early Tuesday morning. She was expected to appear in Sixth District Court later in the morning. A spokesperson for the school department confirmed LeMar has been placed on administrative leave.

The charges come nearly two months after teacher James Duffy was charged with five counts of second-degree child molestation involving three 11-year-old victims. He was placed on administrative leave in May, but LeMar and other school department officials who were aware of the allegations never contacted DCYF.

Rhode Island law requires anyone who has reasonable cause to know or suspect that a child has been the victim of sexual abuse to report it to DCYF within 24 hours. The crime is a misdemeanor.

It wasn’t immediately clear why LeMar was the only school employee charged with failing to report. A Target 12 report Monday revealed at least six employees – including LeMar – were aware of the student’s accusations on May 11. The district has refused to say whether other employees had knowledge of the incident.

LeMar is the second individual this year to be charged with failing to follow Rhode Island’s mandatory reporting law. In April, George Blessing, a psychologist at Cranston West High School, was charged with not reporting alleged sexual abuse.

After acknowledging that it failed to follow proper protocols, the Providence school department has required all school employees to be trained on the state reporting laws. The Providence School Board has also establishing a work group to discuss child abuse prevention.

Dan McGowan covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.