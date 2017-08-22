Reed, Cicilline: Trump needs more specific strategy for Afghanistan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Following President Trump’s speech regarding the ongoing war in Afghanistan, Rhode Island lawmakers criticized the lack of specific strategy.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D), said the president was far too vague in outlining his approach.

“It has been over two months since Secretary Mattis acknowledged to Congress ‘we have entered a strategy-free time’ in Afghanistan,” Reed said. “Unfortunately, the President’s speech tonight was short on the details our troops and the American people deserve.”

Reed approved of Trump’s statement that the government of Afghanistan needs to be stabilized before a full withdrawal, but stressed the need for tangible plans in order to project strength.

“The repeated delays and mixed messages President Trump has sent regarding the U.S. commitment to stability and security in Afghanistan have harmed our credibility with our Afghan partners, NATO coalition members, and other countries,” Reed said.

He went on to say that more focus needs to be placed on diplomatic efforts, saying the State Department is already “understaffed and underutilized,” adding that the president is looking to further cut its budget.

“I know Americans are weary of the war in Afghanistan. President Trump has a duty to set a clear strategy for Afghanistan,” Reed said. “Tonight’s speech is a long overdue step, but more important will be the details and an accompanying commitment by this President going forward.

Democratic Rep. David Cicilline spoke more harshly of the president’s remarks, saying Trump offered no real strategic plan.

“If the President has a new strategy for winning this war and advancing our national security interests, he did not provide it tonight,” Cicilline said. “History has shown that simply throwing money at this war is not a formula for success.”

He went on to say that the war in Afghanistan has dragged on for too long.

“After 16 years, we have spent more than $800 billion in Afghanistan,” Cicilline said. “More than 2,200 American heroes have been killed in this conflict.”