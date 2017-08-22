Retired nurse stopped to render aid to hit-and-run victim

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence woman died Monday night after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the city, but she was at least given a fighting chance by a group of good Samaritans who rushed to her side.

Karen Weaver of Seekonk said she was driving on Newport Avenue when she saw the aftermath of the crash.

Weaver, who worked as a nurse for nearly four decades, stopped and began performing CPR on the victim with the help of a responding police officer until an ambulance arrived.

The victim, identified Tuesday as Maria Raposo, had suffered serious injuries, which she later succumbed to at the hospital.

Weaver said she noticed many at the scene were unsure of what happened and what to do.

The retired nurse stressed that you don’t need any medical training to make a difference. She also recommended that everyone take a CPR or first aid class because even in the smallest emergency, it could help you act fast and with a clearer mind.

The suspected driver, 53-year-old Paul Newman of Florida, faced a judge Tuesday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. He was released on bail as he awaits trial.

Weaver shares her story only with Eyewitness News tonight at 10 and 11.