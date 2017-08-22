Riverside Little league heads to World Series!

Riverside Little League and Freehold Township Little League in New Jersey will head to Williamsport, PA to compete in the 2017 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game during the Little League World Series on Saturday, August 26th. Coach, Tim Conley, talked about the honor to play in the game as well as the team’s excitement.

Established in 2008, the Riverside Little League Challenger Division has served as a program for youth with intellectual and physical challenges to enjoy the full benefits of participating in an athletic environment, structured to their abilities. During the course of the program’s nearly 10 years of existence, Riverside Little League Challenger Division has offered therapeutic and socialization benefits of participating in sports, athletic interaction with the children’s peers, the strengthening of the participants self-esteem, the opportunities to mainstream into other divisions of play, the disciplines of teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play, and the opportunity to enable players to maximize their potential and abilities.

“It is an honor for the Riverside Little League to be selected to participate in this game,” said Tim Conley, Riverside Little League Challenger Division Vice President. “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our players to participate in this exhibition game in Williamsport, PA – home of the Little League World Series. Riverside Little League is very proud of its support of the Challenger Division and to have the opportunity to participate in this event is a landmark event for our league, Board of Directors, players, volunteers, and parents.”

The Riverside Little League Challenger Division was originally started by Mr. Conley so that his son, Ethan, who was born with a very rare condition known as prune belly syndrome, would have the opportunity to participate in Little League Baseball, an experience that Mr. Conley thoroughly enjoyed as a child where he was coached by his father and brother in Riverside Little League. Since then, the program now offers a variety of children with a wide spectrum of physical and developmental challenges this unique opportunity and four of Ethan’s classmates now play on the same team with him.