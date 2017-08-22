Secret Service clears unattended package at White House

WASHINGTON (AP/WPRI) — The Secret Service and Washington police are investigating a package left near a White House fence.

The Secret Service stated on Twitter Tuesday that, with local law enforcement, they were “responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex.”

@SecretService & @DCPoliceDept responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

About a half hour later, they tweeted that they had cleared the scene.

@SecretService and @DCPoliceDept have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the @WhiteHouse Complex — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

Before clearing, officials tweeted that pedestrian traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue and in Lafayette Park was “restricted due to law enforcement activity.”

Pedestrian traffic along Penn Ave between 15th & 17th and the area of LaFayette Park is restricted due to law enforcement activity. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

A Secret Service spokesman said no further information was available.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House Tuesday afternoon. The president was traveling to Arizona for a visit to the border and a rally.

