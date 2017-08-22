Supporting Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

This morning in The Rhode Home we were joined by Dee Rothermel from Operation Stand Down Rhode Island and NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi.

Dee discussed the upcoming Operation Stand Down Weekend approaching September 15 – 17 at Diamond Hill State Park while NIROPE chatted about the importance of a good night’s sleep and how the right mattress is what you need for maintaining overall good health.

For the latest from OSDRI, including details on the weekend visit: http://osdri.org/stand-down-weekend/

Learn more about the options available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress here: https://www.cardis.com/

