Tractor-trailer catches fire following crash near I-195

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police said the ramp from Route 24 North to I-195 West will likely be closed for several hours following a tractor-trailer rollover crash Tuesday morning.

Police said the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and that no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Photos of the scene showed fire and heavy black smoke coming from the truck shortly after the crash took place.

#MAtraffic TT-unit rollover, minor injuries, Ramp from Rte 24N to Rte 195W & the Ramp Rte 195W to Rte 24S in #FallRiver is closed. pic.twitter.com/NqefkWSefz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 22, 2017

At this time, it’s not clear how the crash occurred. Police said all other ramps have been reopened.

#MAtraffic Ramp from Rte 24N/B to Rte 195 W/B in #FallRiver expected to be closed for approx 2 more hours for cleanup. pic.twitter.com/lDECbu8htd — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 22, 2017

