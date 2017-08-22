Woonsocket FD: Cleaning agent to blame for hazmat

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Hazmat technicians, the state fire marshal and the Department of Environmental Management are investigating a chemical spill at a Woonsocket mill building

Crews responded at about 7 p.m. to a reported fire at a mill building on Privilege Street. Upon arrival, they encountered chemicals on the second floor that looked like they were purposely spilled over. Three first responders were treated and released from Landmark Medical Center after noticing irritation in their throats.

Woonsocket Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Oakland told Eyewitness News Tuesday, the chemical was some sort of cleaning agent. He said the chemical is normally not harmful but it posed a problem for first responders because they were not in a well-ventilated area.

Oakland said a small fire in the building is also under investigation.