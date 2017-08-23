AAA Reveals the true cost of owning a new car

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – According to a new study from AAA, owning and operating a new car in 2017 will cost a driver an average of $8,469 annually.

That breaks down to just about $706 each month.

The travel club said the annual evaluation of driving costs revealed that small sedans are the least expensive vehicles to drive at $6,354 annually. However, small SUVs ($7,606), hybrids ($7,687) and electric vehicles ($8,439) all offer lower-than-average driving costs to U.S. drivers.

Pickup trucks are the most expensive of the nine categories included in the evaluation, coming in at $10,054 annually.

To estimate the overall cost to own and operate a new vehicle, AAA said it evaluated 45 2017 model-year vehicles across nine categories, focusing on mid-range, top-selling vehicles.

Things that affected the cost of a vehicle were depreciation, maintenance and repair costs, as well as fuel costs.

When it comes to depreciation, small sedans and SUVs fared best, while minivans and electric vehicles lost the most value.

While electric vehicles have some of the lowest fuel costs – under four cents per mile – and the lowest annual maintenance and repair costs – $982 per year – AAA found depreciation is extremely high for these vehicles – losing an average of nearly $6,000 in value every year.